Love and a Lemon: tales from the St. Joseph’s Altar at St. Francis Xavier Church

METAIRIE, La - Love and a lemon?

No kidding.

That's what WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood discovers at St. Francis Xavier Church in the heart of Old Metairie.

The lemon is one of the many lemons on the St. Joseph's Altar at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

The altar to honor St. Joseph is a long tradition for these folks.

They started working and baking back at the beginning of the year.

According to them, if you "steal" a lemon from the altar and give it to somebody who is single, that person will find a spouse.

No matter, love is always in the air at this altar, at this church.