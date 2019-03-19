× Louisiana Restaurant Association Presents the 18th Annual Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Louisiana ProStart Invitational

18th Annual Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Louisiana ProStart Invitational

“ProStart is a national, two-year culinary arts and restaurant management curriculum for high school students that develops the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s restaurant industry leaders. By uniting the classroom and the industry, ProStart gives students a platform to discover new interests and talents and opens doors for fulfilling careers. Students who pursue the industry-based credential, the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation (NRAEF) Certificate of Achievement, must complete a 400-hour internship, where they use their classroom skills in industry roles. ProStart provides career pathways and a solid foundation for the varied career options offered in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The expansive possibilities are in multiple roles and disciplines in such a broad industry. Many LRA members serve as classroom mentors to ProStart students and provide work experience as well. …There is over $1 million in scholarships available to students whose team places in the top five in both the culinary and management competitions.” – lra.org

Thursday, March 21 – Friday, March 22, 2019

Hall J at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70130

Open to the Public

Free Admission

Schedule of Events Opening Ceremony March 21 at 9:00am Management Competition “…T eams will demonstrate their knowledge of the restaurant and foodservice industry by developing their own restaurant concept, including the menu, design, budget and marketing strategies which they present to a panel of judges similar to what an entrepreneur would pitch to a group of investors. ” – lra.org March 21 from 10:00am – 1:30pm Culinary Competition

“Teams… will demonstrate their creative teamwork and communication abilities through the preparation of a three-course, restaurant quality meal.” – lra.org March 22 from 8:00am – 2:15pm Closing Awards Ceremony March 22 at 3:30pm



“Serving the Future – Celebrating Careers in Hospitality”

“The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation (LRAEF) Board of Directors, through its Scholarship Fund, will award $52,500 in scholarships to 24 individuals.” – lra.org

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Closed to the Public

