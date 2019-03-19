January mass shooting suspect, Dakota Theriot, formally charged

ASCENSION PARISH, LA – An grand jury has officially charged 21-year-old Dakota Theriot with the murder of his parents.

At the March 18 hearing, Theriot was indicted on two counts of second degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 50-year-old Elizabeth Theriot and 50-year-old Keith Theriot.

Scott Perrilloux, 21st Judicial District Attorney, says his office plans to seek the death penalty in the case.

On January 26, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Gonzales residence in reference to a shooting.

There, they found Keith and Elizabeth both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

Detectives quickly identified Dakota Theriot as the suspect, and apprehended him in Virginia.

Theriot has also been accused of killing three others on January 26, including his girlfriend, 20-year-old Summer Ernest, her father, 43-year-old Billy Ernest, and her 17-year-old brother, Tanner, in their Livingston Parish home.

Dakota Theriot entered a not guilty plea to those crimes.