Irene at Irene’s with a feast for the heart and soul

NEW ORLEANS - It's a feast every day at Irene's in the heart of the French Quarter in New Orleans.

It's been around since 1992.

That's because of Irene DiPietro.

She's a baby boomer who came to New Orleans from Sicily.

Wild Bill Wood, WGNO News with a Twist features guy, just discovered something at Irene's that's not on the menu every day.

But it is on the menu for the eyes this time of year.

It's the St. Joseph's Altar at Irene's

It's also a feast for the taste buds as you'll see from Wild Bill and Irene, LIVE on WGNO News with a Twist.

You can see the altar at Irene's at 529 Bienville Street in New Orleans, Louisiana 70130.