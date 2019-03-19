Give it back!: Roosevelt Hotel asking for “stolen” items back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Roosevelt New Orleans: A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is celebrating its 125th anniversary in a rather unique way!

The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel is asking for folks to return any items that they once stole or accidentally took from the hotel over the years.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look at some of the items that have already been returned!

In its 125 years, some guests of The Roosevelt New Orleans have accidentally walked away with some items from their hotel stay.

"It obviously happens, but we aren't encouraging that," Ryan Eugene, Marketing Manager at The Roosevelt New Orleans said.

In order to understand the hotel's history, they are now asking for those items back.

"There has actually been some things that we have received that we had not known about," he said.

Some of those items are: Napkins from The Blue Room, matchbooks, tea cups, a vinyl album, soap, and other mementos.

So what's the craziest item that someone has given back?

"Well, we have received a picture of a statue that someone has," he said.

If you have any "borrowed" goods, here's a good reason to bring them back.

The Roosevelt is running a contest, running until July 1st. The public is encouraged to bring in any and all items they have taken from the hotel in the past including: hotel keys, pillow covers, robes, menus, decor. No item is too big or too small. No questions asked. Everyone will then be entered into a grand prize sweepstakes to win a seven-night stay in the presidential suite, gourmet meals cooked by the hotel's executive chef, spa treatments, and more. This grand prize is worth 15-thousand dollars!

Eventually all the items will be displayed in the hotel's lobby.

For more information, click HERE.