× Armed forces Veteran Job Fair this Thursday at the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS – DAV and RecruitMilitary have partnered to host the New Orleans Veteran Job Fair, this Thursday, March 21.

Veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reservists and military spouses are all welcome to join the event.

The job fair will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

More than 45 employers will be looking for new hires.

This event also coincides with RecruitMilitary’s new partnership with Google and its MOS Job Search Tool for military trained talent.

Google’s new MOS Job Search Tool changes the way military trained talent can find civilian jobs based upon their military job experience.

Job candidates can now use RecruitMilitary’s job board to preview available job opportunities near New Orleans or nationwide.