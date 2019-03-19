Arkansas police seek men who shot and killed Air Force airman in gas station robbery

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas police are looking for at least two men who shot and killed a senior airman during a gas station robbery Friday, KARK reports.

Police said the suspects shot and killed 23-year-old Shawn McKeough when he tried to stop the robbery.

“It’s kind of hard for me to understand what his family is going through and his friends,” Robert Herring told KARK. “Had his whole life ahead of him, just trying to do the right thing in a bad situation and his life was lost so needlessly.”

The young man was from Westbrook, Maine and stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base.

This is the first homicide this year in North Little Rock.

“It is a horrible, horrible incident and it is just so heart-breaking,” Sgt. Amy Cooper with North Little Rock police told KARK.

Police did release video of the suspects and say they can’t solve this case alone.

“Let’s help get those responsible for this behind bars to face that justice,” Sgt. Cooper added.