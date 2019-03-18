Ritzy ripoff from Saks in New Orleans to Fed Ex in Covington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office wants to find whoever used a stolen credit card number to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Sake Fifth Avenue in New Orleans. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, on Saturday, February 16, an unidentified woman picked up a package at the Fed Ex store in Covington. They say that the box contained $6,500 in merchandise from Saks. Deputies say that the woman used a fake ID to pick up the shipment. They also say that whoever purchased it used a stolen credit card number.

According to deputies, the victim did not discover that her account had been used to make the fraudulent purchase until after she received her credit card statement.

The STPSO released a surveillance photo of the woman who deputies say picked up the box at the Fed Ex office. They're hoping someone can identify her.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance image of the suspect, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.