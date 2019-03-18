× Pop star Pink spotted on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS– Pop star Pink was spotted on Magazine Street earlier today.

Muggsy Beals spotted the performer in front of the Red Dog Diner on Magazine Street. Beals took a few photos of the singer and shared them on his Facebook page and with WGNO-TV.

Beals said, “She got through eating at Red Dog Diner and forgot a purse on the way out an employee was returning it to her. That’s why she had that concerned look on her face.”

Pink performed at the Smoothie King Center last night. Fans said her concert consisted of beautiful acrobatics and that Pink put on an amazing show!