Police searching for thief who took selfie on stolen cell phone

NEW ORLEANS – Detectives have a very clear picture of a suspected thief after a selfie of the suspect turned up on a stolen cell phone.

A woman was waiting in line at a restaurant in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on March 3 when a man standing behind her grabbed her cell phone wallet out of her purse and fled, according to the NOPD.

Three days later, the stolen cell phone was recovered at a nearby convenience store, but the victim’s debit card and license, which were in the cell phone wallet at the time of the theft, were missing.

Several fraudulent charges have been made on the debit card, according to the NOPD.

However, the detectives working the case believe they stumbled onto a massive clue.

When the victim searched the photo album on her cell phone after it was returned, she found a selfie of the man she recognized as the thief.

The NOPD is now searching for the selfie-taking thief.

Anyone with any information regarding the pictured suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

