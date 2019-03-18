Police say Hammond murder suspect is on the loose and using an alias

PONCHATOULA, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a homicide suspect who is using an alias.

By birth, the suspect is 33-year-old Moises Meraz Rodriguez, but he is known in the area as 37-year-old Adrian Morquedo Rubio.

The suspect is wanted for the March 17 murder of 29-year-old Sergio Galindo.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim engaged in a verbal altercation, before the suspect pulled out a gun, and fatally shot the victim.

When arrested, the suspect will be charged with second degree murder.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rubio is asked to contact the TPSO at (985) 345-6150.