Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Bartholomew

Bartholomew is a large, adult Labrador Retriever & Border Collie Mix. He is a big, lovable teddy bear who loves to spend his days snuggling with his toys and you! He always has a smile on his face and loves making new friends. He walks at the perfect pace on a leash, and he also gets along great with other doggies and kitties! Bartholomew is between 3-5 years old, so he is out of that annoying puppy stage. His size may seem intimidating, but his New Year’s resolution is to lose that weight, and he has already made great progress! He is currently in a foster home, and Bartholomew’s foster parents have only good things to say about him. And he is house-trained! So fill out an application today so you can give him a big hug in person!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

