Multiple Angola employees have been arrested after DOC investigation

BATON ROUGE – Multiple Angola employees were arrested after the Louisiana Department of Corrections conducted an investigation into illegal behavior.

The DOC’s investigation led to the resignation of seven employees.

Four of the seven have been arrested, and officers say the charges against the remaining three are pending.

Louisiana State Penitentiary investigators called this “an aggressive effort to end and prevent the unlawful behavior by prison employees.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and officers say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The following Angola employees are involved in the current investigation:

45-year-old Denise Prevot of 6943 Clara Street, Mansura, Louisiana, admitted to having sex and an inappropriate relationship with an offender. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked Prevot with felony malfeasance; sexual misconduct prohibited. Prevot resigned during the investigation. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since June 5, 2017.

47-year-old Deidra Whittaker of 5851 Commerce Street, St. Francisville, Louisiana, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. Deputies booked Whittaker with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since July 2, 2018.

35-year-old Alexis McGraw of 1368 Highway 900, Clayton, Louisiana, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. Deputies booked McGraw with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 14, 2016.

21-year-old Myron Cage of 102 Levee Heights Road, Ferriday, Louisiana, admitted to having conspiring with offenders and offenders’ relatives to smuggle contraband into the prison. Deputies booked Cage with felony malfeasance in office. He resigned immediately. He had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 5, 2018.

48-year-old Toni Williams of 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, Louisiana, Louisiana, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Williams misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a nurse since July 3, 2017.

62-year-old Sarah Veals of 120 Singleton Drive, Woodville, Mississippi, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an offender. The investigation into Veals’ misconduct continues, with charges pending. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since January 16, 2018.