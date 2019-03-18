Mall of America welcomes one thousand cockroaches to new exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, MN - A new exhibit at the Mall of America has brought more than one thousand giant cave cockroaches into the building.

SEA LIFE Aquarium’s new "Brave the Rainforest," adventure, featuring the cockroaches, opened on March 15.

The cockroaches, also known as Blaberus Giganteus, are one of the world’s largest cockroach species.

Families can get the ultimate cockroach selfie as they bravely go into the giant 8ft tall dome bubble to be safely surrounded 360 degrees by one thousand flying cave cockroaches that are up to 4 inches in length.

“Guests of all ages will love the new Brave the Rainforest in SEA LIFE at Mall of America with its many up-close unique encounters.” Trisha Ruf said. “We are also so proud that the largest pop-in dome tank of any SEA LIFE in the world will dare entire families to crawl into a dome full of one thousand flying cave cockroaches. The entire experience is game-changer for us and Aquariums around the world.”

Guests will also get up-close to blue-tongued skinks, tarantulas, snakes, and more in the Ranger Camp area.

And don't forget about the caiman crocodiles that can be seen in two new pop-up bubbles – one on land and one underwater.

Even close to 200 hundred piranha will be circling in one of the many creature exhibits sure to dare guests to encounter the new Brave the Rainforest.

The $1 million expansion turned one of the aquariums largest exhibit spaces into Brave the Rainforest.