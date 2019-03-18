Make yourself a St. Paddy’s Day Parade Stew!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Did you catch a cabbage or some potatoes this weekend? If so, you may be thinking, now what? Don't fret! Taylor Feingold is showing us how to cook those bad boys up!

Like many non-Irish folk in New Orleans, Taylor spent her Saturday on Magazine Street being pushed up against the barricades by locals and tourists alike, trying to get their hands on the most sacred St. Patrick's Day Parade throw of all: the cabbage! After she and Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught five of those beauties and stumbled back to their respective homes, a simple text, "What do we do with all of these cabbages?!" brought about a recipe that will knock your green socks clean off!

St. Paddy's Day Parade Throw Stew

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 cups chopped celery

2 cups diced onion

2 cloves minced garlic

2 tbsp flour

2 cups chopped red potatoes

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 cup diced carrots

1 small can tomato paste

4 cups vegetable broth

1 can Irish Channel Stout (or your favorite Stout Beer)

2 bay leaves

2 tsp dried thyme

salt and pepper to taste

Heat a stockpot over medium heat and coat the bottom with vegetable oil

Once hot, add in celery, onion, and garlic. Sautee until onion is translucent.

Add in flour and stir until coated, heat for about one minute.

Add in all other ingredients (potatoes, mushrooms, carrots, tomato paste, broth, stout, bay leaves, thyme, salt, and pepper), bring to a boil, then simmer for about 15 minutes.