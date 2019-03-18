× Investigators say 3-year-old boy was stabbed to death by father

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Medical Examiner’s Office in Okaloosa County in Florida has completed an autopsy for a 3-year-old child who was murdered in the Bluewater Bay area.

Officials said the victim, Frederick Franken Jr., was stabbed to death Friday at the home he shared with his parents on Rawlins Court.

Investigators said after the father killed his son, he then used the knife on himself. The man, 61-year old Frederick Franken Sr., is hospitalized in stable condition.

The child’s mother discovered the pair inside the home after returning from work late Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told investigators the couple was experiencing marital difficulties and she had recently told her husband she wanted a divorce.