Investigators say 3-year-old boy was stabbed to death by father

Posted 9:30 PM, March 18, 2019, by

The Okaloosa County, FL Sheriff's Office investigate the homicide of a young boy. Officials said a 3-year-old child was stabbed to death at the home he shared with his parents. Full credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/WALA

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Medical Examiner’s Office in Okaloosa County in Florida has completed an autopsy for a 3-year-old child who was murdered in the Bluewater Bay area.

Officials said the victim, Frederick Franken Jr., was stabbed to death Friday at the home he shared with his parents on Rawlins Court.

Investigators said after the father killed his son, he then used the knife on himself. The man, 61-year old Frederick Franken Sr., is hospitalized in stable condition.

The child’s mother discovered the pair inside the home after returning from work late Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told investigators the couple was experiencing marital difficulties and she had recently told her husband she wanted a divorce.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.