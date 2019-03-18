× Friday, come enjoy free pasta from the world’s largest pasta dish!

NEW ORLEANS – Come make history while eating your FREE share of the world’s largest pasta dish!

Guests can dine on some pasta, purchase some wine, and dance to the live entertainment.

The celebration will take place this Friday, March 22, at 11:45 A.M. at The Hilton Riverside.

The pasta being served is Pasta con Sardi, a traditional St. Joseph dish.

Sardines, fennel, and pine nuts will be added to the 500 pounds of pasta and 150 gallons of meatless gravy.

And to top it all off, toasted St. Joseph bread crumbs will be sprinkled on top, to represent saw dust in honor of St. Joseph the carpenter.