KENNER, LA – The City of Kenner Department of Citizens Services is hosting a free community baby shower for Kenner residents.

If you would like to attend, you MUST register ahead of time, as walk-ins will NOT be allowed.

The event is happening on Wednesday, March 20, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M, at 317 Oxley Street in Kenner.

Expectant moms and parents of young infants are welcome to attend.

Guests will enjoy food, games, prizes, and learn important health information.

Their slogan is “Kenner Cares for Moms,” and they want to prove it.

This event is for Kenner residents only.

29.974136 -90.250036