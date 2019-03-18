Fictional fast food joint, ‘Mooby’s’ pops up for ‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’

Posted 3:20 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, March 18, 2019

Metairie, La.-- The new "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" is filming in Louisiana, and if you're in Metairie, go check out the old New Orleans Coffee & Beignet Co. at 3005 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez stopped by to take a look.

This old restaurant has transformed into the fictional fast food joint used in the Jay and Silent Bob movies called, "Mooby's."

Crews even put up a fictional "Mooby's" menu.

Last week Kevin Smith was spotted taking photos with fans outside of the "Mooby's" location.

The "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" is a sequel to "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back," which came out in 2001.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.