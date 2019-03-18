Fictional fast food joint, ‘Mooby’s’ pops up for ‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La.-- The new "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" is filming in Louisiana, and if you're in Metairie, go check out the old New Orleans Coffee & Beignet Co. at 3005 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez stopped by to take a look.

This old restaurant has transformed into the fictional fast food joint used in the Jay and Silent Bob movies called, "Mooby's."

Crews even put up a fictional "Mooby's" menu.

Last week Kevin Smith was spotted taking photos with fans outside of the "Mooby's" location.

The "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" is a sequel to "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back," which came out in 2001.