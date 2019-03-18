× Dragon Master Showcase

NEW ORLEANS – Dragon Masters Showcase danced past their 36th year together. This group of three have been grovin’ on the NOLA streets since the 1980’s and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

Patrick, Anthony, and Carlos, also known as,Mr. Wild Style, Lil’ Countrie, and C-Los, are all 47 years old and older.

The men have performed on stages all over the world: The Apollo, the French Quarter, and California, just to name a few.

In 2001, the tricky trio has even performed for the Great Nelson Mandela in Africa.

The Dragon Masters used to perform at Jackson Square but their popular demand forced them to move to a bigger stage– Washington Artillery Park. That’s been their stomping grounds ever since.

Every Friday and Saturday, the marvelous men manage to wow a massive crowd with their moves, flips, and, of course, notorious jokes.

“I don’t even know how they pull this off” a viewer told us. “They’re magnificent. I’ve seen them online, but I had to see them in person! My wife and I traveled from San Antonio to watch and it was a trip well spent.”

“We try to make it interesting for the audience. We want to get better and better with each performance. We just want to lighten everyone’s mood and turn someone’s day around.” Says Lil’ Countrie.

“It’s all about putting a smile on people’s faces.”

You can catch The Dragon Masters dancing on Decatur. Don’t forget to tip! They greatly appreciate donations.