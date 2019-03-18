Crisis! What happens when your Friday Fish Fry runs out of potato salad?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's Friday night.

It's Lent.

And it's Friday Night Fish Fry night at churches across New Orleans.

That means people have arranged their day, their week, their lives around showing when the fish are frying.

The fish are catfish.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at St. Gabriel the Archangel at 5010 Piety Drive in New Orleans.

That's where Barbara Hornsby and the other members of the church and their friends are frying the catfish.

And their serving it up with mac and cheese.

And the beans.

Green beans.

And the peas.

Green peas.

You can also opt for salad.

But not potato salad.

The potato salad runs out and there could be a crisis!