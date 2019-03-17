Ursuline Academy holds prayer vigil for Parkland shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- On February 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing seventeen students and staff members and injuring seventeen others. Witnesses identified nineteen-year-old expelled student Nikolas Cruz as the assailant. A year later, a local New Orleans school made a stand. Ursuline Academy, an all female school, came together to pray and pay respects to the victims who were killed a little over a year ago.

For each of the 17 that were killed, one current student and teacher of Ursuline came up and read a card with information of each Parkland victim who was killed. There was even singing of prayer with everyone holding hands and remembering the horrible event that took place.

"We want to end hate and violence in our country. If we just come together as one, we can make a difference," organizers say.