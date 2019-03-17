Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Block Party a huge hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Well that looks like a whole lot of fun. This was Tracey's Original Irish Channel Block Party on Saturday. Hundreds of people decked out in their best green and Irish costumes came to the bar and had an epic St. Patrick's Day party. There was even green beer to try for all of the guests and as much music and partying that you can imagine. Tracey's has been putting this block party on annually before the famous Irish Channel parade.

Follow and ‘like’ Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram for more stories!