NEW ORLEANS- Not only was the city full of Irish festivities, but the New Orleans Original Brass Fest kicked off in Louis Armstrong Park on Saturday. Our very own LBJ was an emcee of the event. There was a fun second line dance off, a bounce dat brass, a memorial parade, and dozens or artists who performed at the park. Organizers say this event is a dedication to all of the brass band musicians whom have passed on.



