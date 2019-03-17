The 72nd annual Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day parade rolls through New Orleans

Posted 2:51 PM, March 17, 2019, by

 NEW ORLEANS- After all of the block parties was the main event, the famous Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade! We got a special view from above all of the action.  Thousands came out to the 72nd annual parade that actually had a different route this year due to the completed road construction along Louisiana avenue. Nevertheless, it didn't stop the partying, dozens of floats, and all of the Irish channel fun this holiday weekend.

Follow and ‘like’ Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram for more stories!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.