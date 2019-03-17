Solesky pitches Tulane to shut-out win over UC Riverside

Posted 4:51 PM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, March 17, 2019

New Orleans -- Tulane baseball won Sunday's series finale 10-0 over UC Riverside, to win the non-conference series 2-1. Green Wave starter, Chase Solesky was the star of the game, dominating the entire Highlanders line-up. The red-shirt sophomore started things off by striking-out the first 7 batters he faced and retired the first 14 batters of the game. Solesky struck-out nearly half of the 23 batters he faced, finishing with a career-high 11 strike-outs. He pitched 7 shut-out innings giving-up just 3 hits and no walks.

Offensively, Tulane's hitters did their part too, starting the scoring in the second inning on a 2 RBI triple from Collin Burns, which scored both Frankie Niemann and Jonathon Artigues. Neimann then recorded a pair of RBI himself in the third inning, when he blasted his first career homerun over the left field wall, hitting a nearby house. Burns led the Green Wave with 3 RBI and was 2-4 on the day with a pair of runs scored. Niemann led them with 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Kody Hoese, Jonathon Artigues and Hudson Haskin all had a pair of hits in the game.

Tulane (13-7) has a non-conference mid-week match-up at home with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, followed by a 3-game weekend series at home against Houston Baptist to cap-off this 12-game home stand.

