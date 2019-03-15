× Police: Pennsylvania woman tries to set house on fire, attack officers

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Monroe County who tried to light part of her house on fire with family members inside has been arrested, police said.

Sarah Gulliksen, 44, is charged with attempted arson, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangering.

Police and firefighters were called to the home Thursday for a domestic incident. They had been called to the home earlier in the day and in the past.

A man and two children were evacuating the home when police and fire crews arrived. The man told police his wife, Sarah, was in the basement lighting things on fire. Police said Gulliksen was so drunk she needed assistance to get upstairs from the basement. Once in the living room, they said she spat at police and yell obscenities.

Gulliksen is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.