Mission to Mars: Louisiana 17-year-old plans to be the first to go

BATON ROUGE - When you ask her age, she'll tell you she's seventeen.

And where is it she's planning to go?

She'll tell you in one word.

One place.

Mars.

She's a high school senior with a dream.

AND IT'S TO GO WHERE NOBODY HAS GONE BEFORE.

Her name is Alyssa Carson.

And she's curious.

She's a 17-year-old high school senior.

And she's on a mission.

First to finish high school.

And that's at the Baton Rouge International School.

And then the mission moves, well.

Wild Bill says, "your goal is to move not just on, but up?"

Alyssa Carson says, "my ultimate goal would be to go to Mars."

She's already on her way. Alyssa's been to space camp every summer since she was seven. And she's seen every NASA facility on earth.

Traveling across America with her Dad, Bert, the single-parent who now lets his daughter do the driving. Their goal is to boldly go where no space camp kid has gone before.

So much traveling, they already had to retire their RV with too many miles.

And too many memories of spacey stops on the road.

Wild Bill says, "you've already been to Mars?"

Alyssa says, "Mars, Pennsylvania."

At home, Alyssa takes inventory of the space stuff she's been collecting when she started the astronaut notion back when she was three.

After high school, Alyssa Carson heads to Florida to study astrobiology.

If NASA stays on the current schedule, she will be 32 when she heads up and out to that new frontier.

Wild Bill wonders, "what will you say the moment you step onto Mars for the first time ever?"

Alyssa says, "I have no idea how people come up with these super amazing punchlines that make history, but I still have a few years to figure it out."

She's got a few years. And she's got a few pages of homework between now and then. A few years and a few pages of homework between now and then.