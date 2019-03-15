× Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc expected to plead guilty

The man accused of sending mail bombs to prominent Democrats last fall is expected to plead guilty in federal court next week, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Cesar Sayoc was indicted on federal charges last November in connection with a series of mail bombs he allegedly sent to Democratic politicians, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

CNN’s New York bureau was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.

None of the devices detonated and no one was injured.

Sayoc was previously expected to appear in court next week for a pretrial hearing, but is now scheduled for a plea hearing, prosecutors said. The trial was expected to begin in July.

Following a four-day nationwide manhunt, FBI agents found and arrested Sayoc in Plantation, Florida, where they also seized his van, which was plastered with pro-Trump and anti-Democrat memes.

Sayoc faces a series of charges, including five counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction and five counts of interstate transportation and receipt of explosives. It’s not clear what charges the plea will involve.