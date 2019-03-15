26 people transported to hospital after bus crash near Slidell

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS – A bus crash near the MS/LA state line has sent 26 people to the hospital, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Officials say the casino bus was traveling eastbound on I-10, when for unknown reasons, it veered off the road, crashing through a sign before being stopped by trees.

Of the 26 passengers, two were flown to local hospitals, while the other 24 passengers were transported to three other area hospitals.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

This crash is under investigation and we will update this story as more information becomes available.