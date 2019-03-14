× Tulane’s season comes to an end

Memphis, Tn. — Tulane’s men’s basketball team saw a disappointing season come to an end Thursday in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The 12th-seeded Green Wave fell to 5th-seeded Memphis 83-68, as they close the books on a winless (0-18) season in conference play.

For the first part of the first half, Tulane kept it close with the Tigers and led by 4 in the opening minutes, but that was the best it got in this one for Mike Dunleavy’s team. Memphis used a 19-4 run to pull ahead by double-digits before the break, leading 52-38 at half time. The 52 first half point was a season-high for Memphis. After the break, the Tigers pushed their lead to as many as 23, thanks in-part to a game-high 21 points and 7 rebounds from Jeremiah Martin. Tulane hung-in there to cut the deficit to 9 with 3 minutes to play but they were not able to get any closer.

Caleb Daniels led the Green Wave with 19 points, 7 rebounds. Blake Paul was the only other Tulane player in double figures with 12 points. Kevin Zhang had 9 points and Jordan Cornish finished with 7 points. As a team, Tulane shot just 39.1% from the floor (27-69) and 26.1% from beyond the arc (6-23).

Tulane finishes the season (4-27, 0-18 AAC), ending on a 21-game losing streak.