Three teenagers arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA – Officers with the STPSO announced the arrest of three teenagers who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Around 1:45 P.M. on Thursday, deputies received a call in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress.

They responded to the Greenleaves subdivision, near Mandeville, where they noticed a suspicious vehicle without a license plate, exiting the neighborhood.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but were unsuccessful, and a chase ensued.

Reports show that the vehicle attempted to navigate the interstate on ramp, but crashed.

Two of the vehicle’s passengers were captured after trying to flee the scene on foot.

A third suspect, later identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle, was located in a nearby neighborhood shortly after.

The vehicle that the teens were driving was discovered to have been stolen Wednesday night from a Covington-area apartment complex after it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

While searching the vehicle, deputies located numerous items that had been reported stolen earlier in the week out of vehicles in the Arrow Wood and Ingram Estates neighborhoods.

The three teens confessed to committing those vehicle burglaries as well.

Police also believe the suspects attempted to steal another vehicle out of a church parking lot Wednesday night, (March 13) before stealing the vehicle they were driving at the time of the pursuit.

One passenger has been identified as 18-year-old Edwin J. Holderness, of Covington, and he was arrested on the following charges: Resisting an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and six counts of vehicle burglaries.

The other passenger is a 17-year-old female from Abita Springs, also arrested on the following charges: Resisting an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and six counts of vehicle burglaries.

The driver, identified as a 16-year-old male from Covington, was arrested on the following charges: License plate required, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of highway, no driver’s license, theft of a motor vehicle, and six counts of vehicle burglaries.