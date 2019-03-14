These 12 GOP senators voted against Trump’s national emergency declaration

When the Senate passed a resolution Thursday to repudiate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, it wasn’t just Democrats — a dozen Republicans joined them to shut down the President’s efforts to fund his embattled campaign promise of a wall along the southern border.
The vote passed 59-41 in a Senate with a six-vote Republican majority. These are the 12 Republican senators — including both of Utah’s members — who voted to terminate the national emergency declaration:
- Sen. Roger Wicker (Mississippi)
- Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida)
- Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio)
- Sen. Susan Collins (Maine)
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)
- Sen. Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania)
- Sen. Roy Blunt (Missouri)
- Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tennessee)
- Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah)
- Sen. Rand Paul (Kentucky)
- Sen. Jerry Moran (Kansas)
- Sen. Mike Lee (Utah)