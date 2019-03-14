These 12 GOP senators voted against Trump’s national emergency declaration

Posted 2:53 PM, March 14, 2019, by

When the Senate passed a resolution Thursday to repudiate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, it wasn’t just Democrats — a dozen Republicans joined them to shut down the President’s efforts to fund his embattled campaign promise of a wall along the southern border.

The vote passed 59-41 in a Senate with a six-vote Republican majority. These are the 12 Republican senators — including both of Utah’s members — who voted to terminate the national emergency declaration:

  • Sen. Roger Wicker (Mississippi)
  • Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida)
  • Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio)
  • Sen. Susan Collins (Maine)
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)
  • Sen. Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania)
  • Sen. Roy Blunt (Missouri)
  • Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tennessee)
  • Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah)
  • Sen. Rand Paul (Kentucky)
  • Sen. Jerry Moran (Kansas)
  • Sen. Mike Lee (Utah)
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.