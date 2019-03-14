Only on ‘Pi Day’, the New Orleans Pie Guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's National Pie Day.

Sorry, that's National Pi Day.

You decide.

Apple, cherry, rhubarb, peach, pecan.

Or as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood discovers, you can get a different slice of pie from Nathan Winner, the NOLA Pie Guy.

Nathan knows that pie is not the pie on the menu. There's also pi. The math symbol that stands for an infinite number.

On the New Orleans street corners is where the NOLA Pie Guy got his start years ago. And it's where he finds people who have to decide how they'll celebrate this national day.

Pie or Pi?

You decide how to slice it and how to eat it.