NOPD looking for St. Charles Avenue vape shop burglar

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a vape shop on St. Charles Avenue.

Clad in a dark red hoodie, the unidentified man used bolt cutters to smash a front window of the store, located in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, on March 10.

Immediately after entering the store, the man can be seen dropping the bolt cutters and running back outside to grab a bag he had apparently forgotten in his haste to break in.

From there, the man rummaged through glass display cases and multiple cabinets before making off with several electronic cigarette items and accessories, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.

29.941080 -90.073600