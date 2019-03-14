NOMA presents: Art in Bloom 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced the dates for one of the most anticipated springtime events.

Art in Bloom 2019 presents Illuminations: Looking Withing and Beyond, in partnership with IBERIABANK.

Art in Bloom showcases spectacular floral designs created by over 100 exhibitors.

A special Patron and Preview Party is being held on March 27, to kick off the festivities.

This exclusive party will feature cuisine and libations from top New Orleans restaurants, a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind art, and live music.

Guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive preview of the magnificent floral displays while at the preview party.

Beginning the next day, this very special floral showcase will be on display from March 28-31.