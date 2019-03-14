New Zealand police respond to ‘serious ongoing firearms incident’

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – Police are warning people to stay off the streets after responding to reports of an active shooter in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday afternoon.

Canterbury police called it a “critical incident.”

“In response to a serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown,” New Zealand police tweeted.

The New Zealand Herald reports that the incident took place at a mosque, and that there were numerous casualties. Authorities have not given any confirmation.

