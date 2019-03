Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - He's the star of the hit show Supernatural on NOLA 38 - The CW.

He's Jensen Ackles.

And now, he's the ruler of the Krewe of Bacchus.

He is Bacchus and riding on the King's float.

Jensen got a look at the float he plans to ride in Sunday's parade with WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.