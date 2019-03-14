Inaugural NOLA Brass Fest promises all day music and dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The inaugural NOLA Brass Fest is Saturday in Armstrong Park. It's a day-long celebration of the music of brass bands and promises to be a good time.

The festival is the first of it's kind produced by the brass band community.

Ersel "Garfield" Bogan III of the Save Our Brass Foundation says, "A long time ago I just felt like, 'man, why don't we have a brass fest?' Everybody comes here for this culture, everybody comes here for this music and if you go to any other festivals here you have 5 or 6 different bands. We know this is what they come here for so we needed to do a brass fest. Save our brass foundation was like, 'Let's get it poppin.' "

The NOLA Brass Fest kicks off at 11am and features bands from across the city. News With a Twist host LBJ and singer Tonya Boyd-Canon will serve as emcees.