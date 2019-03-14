Court records: Man who fired shots at Kansas elementary school planned to be shot by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. - Court documents say the man who fired shots in the direction of a Kansas elementary school earlier this month intended to get shot by police.

Dylan Ruffin, 26, is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at Highlands Elementary and pointed a gun at police.

The school went on lockdown, and officers found two shattered windows, a bullet on the floor of the school and multiple bullet holes in a van in the school's parking lot. According to court documents, police believed the gunfire originated from a home across the street. Police said officers were called to the school at about 1:30 p.m. March 1 after students said they heard gunshots.

When officers made contact with the occupants of the home, Ruffin's mother said she knew her son had a gun but didn't think he had any bullets. Some officers took her a safe distance away while other officers remained at the front of the home.

Court documents said officers repeatedly told Ruffin to exit the home. When he opened the front door, police said he had a gun in his hand. Police ordered the 26-year-old to drop the gun, but court records said he pointed the gun at the officers.

All three officers fired at Ruffin, court documents said. He was hit in the leg and taken into custody. No students, faculty or officers were injured in the shooting.

Police later determined Ruffin's gun had an extended magazine inside but was unloaded, court records said.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling or structure.

Ruffin's mother later told police her son had been suicidal. She also told investigators her son had a drug addiction and that he was too afraid to shoot himself. She said he told her he would shoot at the school to make someone else do it, court documents said.

At the hospital, court records said Ruffin told police similar statements about wanting to be shot by officers, but he denied shooting at the school.

When police searched Ruffin's bedroom, they found about 27 bullet holes in the room, all in the direction of the elementary school, the documents say. They also found drug paraphernalia.