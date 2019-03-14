Community block party raises money for St. Michael’s Special School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Irish Channel Club hosted the 16th annual block party to raise money for St. Michael's Special School earlier today.

The party was held at Annunciation square. Hundreds of people from the NOLA community came out to support the noble cause.

Everyone was invited to the event! Food and drinks were provided for a small fee.

St. Patrick's Day shirts were for sale at select booths and Irish music was playing throughout the event.

Kelly, the parent of a student who attends St. Michael's Special School, was more than satisfied with the event. "It's pretty amazing that all of the proceeds are going to support St. Michael's Special School. The school has been truly heartwarming to us. It's helped my son build confidence [and] he's thrived academically" Kelly tells us. "It's truly just touching-- how many people are out here supporting the school and just coming to have a good time."

It was Kelly's first time participating in the event but she says she'll be back next year. "I won't miss it again."

The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade lasted from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm today. The Irish Channel Club welcomes the community to join the beneficial event March of 2020.