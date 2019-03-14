Ashe Power House Theater celebrates 60 years of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ with new production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This weekend marks the 60th anniversary of the Broadway premiere of Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin In The Sun."

That big anniversary is being marked in our town by a run starring long-time stage and screen actress Carol Sutton.

The story recounts an African American family's experiences in a Chicago neighborhood as they attempt to better themselves.

This production aims to connect that story to where we are today.

“What we hope to do is not only celebrate the 60th Anniversary of 'A Raisin in the Sun' on Broadway, but we also hope to pay homage to all of those who went before us and those who are going after us so that we can actually see that what's old is new again and what's new doesn't necessarily have to be good,” director Tommye Myrick said. “We are living in a society where disenfranchisement is back again”

"A Raisin In The Sun" is showing over the next three weekends at the Ashe Power House Theater at 1731 Baronne Street.

You can get tickets at the Ashe Box Office.

29.938492 -90.079418