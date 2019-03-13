‘The Slutty Vegan’ pops up in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Hungry?

How about a big juice hamburger?

It's time.

And the secret ingredient behind, well inside these burgers is not what's in it.

It's what's NOT in it.

It's what's missing.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is ready to take a bite.

He's on an adventure with a chef who's got a tasty reputation. And she's got a spicy name.

Maybe that's why the lunch line is long.

It's really, really long.

The reason they're lined up is for lunch.

Lunch with a menu of nothing but burgers, basically.

Burgers and fries.

And that's no problem.

Unless you have to have a problem with NO meat.

That's right.

These burgers are meatless.

They're vegan.

They're from the recipe book of an Atlanta chef.

She has a restaurant there.

When she's not at her home base, she pops up at pop ups across America.

That's what she's doing at The Munch Factory in New Orleans.

She's the chef who went vegan five years ago

And then she started to cook professionally.

She had not formal training.

But she's got one saucy informal name.

Wild Bill says, "you call yourself?"

She says, "the S****y Vegan."

The word before vegan starts with an "S" and rhymes with nutty and putty.

That's right.

Pinky Cole is the "S****y Vegan"

She sells the sizzle.

And she sells the scandal.

She's on a mission.

It's her mission to make vegan, well, sexy.

That's instead of a reputation that it might be boring and bland.

Her name sounds like a prime-time TV villain. She serves burgers that taste like a temptation.

It's the kind of temptation that might just make you forget that you really love meat.