NOPD: Woman got violent when she didn’t get enough alcohol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a woman who is accused of striking someone with a metal drink shaker in the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:30 on the night of Saturday, March 9, in the 500 block of Bourbon Street. Police say a woman was angry because of the small amount of liquor in her drink so she threw a metal drink shaker at the victim's face, causing cuts over the victim's left eye.

The NOPD released an image of the suspect that was recorded by a security camera in the area. Police say the woman was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and had long, light brown braided hair. They do not know the woman's identity.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance image of the suspect, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.