Musical guests announced for the 2019 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo

NEW ORLEANS – The 14th Annual Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo announced their musical line up, filled with New Orleans natives and Louisiana stars.

Beloved Delta blues guitarist Tab Benoit will perform twice at Bayou Boogaloo, once with his band and again with his highly popular Police cover band, The Fuzz.

Cowboy Mouth, Raw Oyster Cult and high-energy bayou pop princess Amanda Shaw will also take the stage at the fest.

The three-day festival takes place on the banks of Bayou St. John, and features four stages for the long list of musical guests.

This years Bayou Boogaloo is on May 17, 18, and 19.

The 2019 Bayou Boogaloo music lineup also includes: A multi-media tribute set by Sabotage, a local Beastie Boys cover band, GRAMMY winner Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Little Freddie King, Erica Falls, the queen of New Orleans Neo-Soul, Angelo Moore and the Brand New Step, Morning 40 Federation, Cole Williams Band, J & The Causeways, Debauche, Shinyribs, Suspects Tribal Gold, South Jones, New Orleans Classic Big Band featuring special guests, The Tumbling Wheels, New Orleans Swamp Donkeys, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound, Roadside Glorious, Jamaican Me Breakfast Club, Patrick Sweany, Omari Neville & Fuel, St. Lorelei, Miss Mojo, Sabotage, and Valerie Sassyfras.