A three-year, $15 million contract has been signed between Mark Ingram and the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network.

Ingram has been a New Orleans Saint for eight fantastic seasons, but was unable to settle a new contract for the upcoming season.

Although the Bears and Packers showed interest in Ingram,the Ravens presented the winning offer.

As for the Saints, sources say we signed Latavius Murray, former running back for the Vikings and Raiders.