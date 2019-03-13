× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Wing Sauce

Wing sauce and buffalo sauce are delicious ways to spicy up plain old chicken or shrimp, but some can pack in half a day’s worth of sodium into just a couple of spoonfuls! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst bottled hot wing sauce.

LOVE IT!

Hanley’s Creole Ranch Dressing + Dip

Per tablespoon: 75 calories – 90 mg sodium – 0 carbs (0 sugar)

Ingredients include: Canola oil, chili peppers, vinegar, chickpeas, lemon juice, spices, sea salt, xanthan gum

LIKE IT!

Crystal Wing Sauce

Per tablespoon: 10 calories – 150 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs (1 gram sugar)

Ingredients include: Aged red peppers, vinegar, corn syrup, modified food starch, spices, salt, xanthan gum

Stubbs Wicked Habanero Pepper Wing Sauce

Per tablespoon: 10 calories – 170 mg sodium – 2 grams carb (less than 1 gram added sugar)

Ingredients include: Distilled vinegar, tomato puree, sugar, spices, red pepper past, guar and xanthan gums

HATE IT!

Sweet Baby Ray’s Buffalo Wing Sauce

Per tablespoon: 20 calories, 390 mg sodium, 1 gram carb (0 sugar)

Ingredients include: Cayenne pepper, vinegar, salt, hydrogenated soybean oil, propylene glycol alginate (emulsifier; can cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals), xanthan gum

Louisiana™ Wing Sauce

Per tablespoon: 10 calories – 500 mg sodium – 1 gram carbs (sugar not listed)

Ingredients include: red peppers, vinegar, salt, soybean oil, sugar, xanthan gum, polysorbate 80, datem

Polysorbate 80 is an emulsifier that’s generally considered safe, but some research has linked to negative effects like anaphylactic reactions, and disrupted gastrointestinal microflora.

DATEM is an acronym that stands for Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Monoglycerides, an ingredient “generally regarded as safe” but with very little published research in peer-reviewed journals.

###

