× Former lawyer in Covington pleads guilty to child pornography charges

COVINGTON, LA – The investigation has been going on for two years, but the district attorney has finally secured a guilty plea.

On March 13, Victor R. Loraso, a 38-year-old attorney in Covington, was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison.

Loraso pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of pornography of children under 13 and one count of distribution of pornography of children under 17.

He also pleaded guilty to 13 counts of possession of pornography of children under 13 and eight counts of possession of child pornography under 17.

Officials say the investigation began in Canada in 2017, after police arrested an individual who had been exchanging pornography with someone in the United States.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office then tracked the pornography to a computer owned by Loraso.

The computer also revealed online accounts, which Loraso admitted belonged to him, in which he was chatting with pedophiles about the desire to molest children.

The case was investigated by Brian D. Brown, Supervisory Special Agent of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division.