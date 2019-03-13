Audubon Zoo hosts ‘Dinner with the Sea Lions’

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are now on sale for the Audubon Zoo’s Sea Lion & Sustainability Dinner.

The event will be on Tuesday, April 2, at 6 P.M.

Tickets are $125 per person, and come with a three-course dinner, accompanied by wine pairings.

Seating is extremely limited, so get your tickets now. Dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. Click HERE to purchase your tickets.

Dinner will be held under the majestic oak trees outside of the Odenheimer Sea Lion Pool.

Audubon Zoo’s sea lion care team will share with diners the inspirational story of how four of the five sea lions who call Audubon home were rescued from the wild and rehabilitated. Guests will also learn what it takes to care for Audubon Zoo’s marine mammals.

Audubon Supper Club ticket purchases support Audubon’s conservation efforts preserving local ecosystems and saving species across the globe.