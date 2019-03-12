× VOLLEYBALL: Ording Joins Southeastern Volleyball Staff

HAMMOND, La. – After six seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, Gabryel Ording has joined head coach Jeremy White’s volleyball staff at Southeastern Louisiana. Ording will serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator, in addition to coaching duties on both the indoor and beach courts.

“Gabby is a good person and a great fit for our student-athletes, owing to her ability to both compliment and drive home the same message I’m after,” White said. “She has a ton of experience at the Division I level, brought a lot of good athletes to Louisiana Tech and looks for the right attributes in the players we’re recruiting.”

During her time at Louisiana Tech, Ording helped manufacture a revival of the Lady Techster volleyball program serving as both an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. After joining the program in 2013, she helped Louisiana Tech improve its win totals in five of the next six seasons. In 2015, Ording helped guide Louisiana Tech to more conference wins than the program had in the previous four seasons combined.

Improvement came not just on the court, but also in the classroom. Following the 2015 season, five Lady Techsters were named to the Conference USA Commissioners Academic Honor Roll and one, Jacie McClure, was selected to the 2015 Conference USA All-Academic Team.

“She provides a lot of balance,” White said. “Having been a Division I volleyball athlete, as well as six years of experience coaching in a tough conference, Gabby brings a different perspective. She is a phenomenal communicator, both with me and our student-athletes, and brings a calm on-court demeanor.

A four-year volleyball letterwinner at Louisiana Tech, Ording also served as the program’s SAAC (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) representative. Ording earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech in kinesiology in November 2012 and a master’s degree in Exercise Science with an emphasis in Sports Performance in 2015.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.